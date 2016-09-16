Four Tanzania trucks torched, drivers taken hostage in DRC

By Deogratius Kamagi ; @Deogratiuskamagi; dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eight trucks from Tanzania and Kenya have been carjacked in South Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the government has confirmed.

In the incident, ten truck drivers were kidnapped on Wednesday and taken hostage in a dense forest by Mai Mai militias.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation spokesperson Mindi Kasiga told a news conference yesterday that DRC’s Mai Mai militias torched four Tanzania-registered trucks.

She said, preliminary information had it that the militias were demanding a $4,000 (Sh8.5 million) ransom for each driver.

The government has given the assurances that all the drivers will be brought home safe.

“The rebels have issued a 24-hour ultimatum until today (yesterday) threatening that they would kill their captives unless the ransom is paid. Two drivers, however, managed to escape and are helping us with the essential information,” she said.

Ms Kasiga added that the trucks, property of Mr Azim Dewji, were ferrying cement.

“Efforts to rescue all the hostages are underway. It is being coordinated by both Tanzania and the DRC governments,” she said and urged all businesspersons to always inquire on the security sitution before venturing to a foreign country.

The Mai Mai are armed forces based in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu near the Rwanda border.

The group is led by warlords who collaborate with traditional leaders and village heads.

This is the second incident for Tanzanians travelling to the DRC to be kidnapped.

Last year, some Muslim clerics were kidnapped and later rescued following joint efforts by the DRC and Tanzanian governments.

The clerics were said to have travelled to DRC on a religious mission without informing relevant State agencies the for necessary security measures.

“We were successful last year, we are saying that all will be fine this time around,” assured the forein ministry spokesperson.

Earlier this month, the DRC government agreed to address challenges facing Tanzanians in obtaining visa to the war-ravged country.