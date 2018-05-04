Friday, May 4, 2018

4 killed, scores missing in Kenya bandit attack

Police officers evacuate women and children

Police officers evacuate women and children from Mukutani Centre in the border area of Tiaty and Baringo South on March 15, 2017. Bandits killed four people in Tiaty on May 4, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By news@thecitizen.co.tz @TheCitizenTZ

Nairobi. Four people have been confirmed dead and several others are missing after their vehicle was attacked by armed bandits at Ameyan in Tiaty, Kenya.

The four were among passengers who were heading to Marigat from Kapedo at the border of Baringo and Turkana when they came under attack Friday (April 4) morning.

Such incidents are not new to residents of Baringo County. Frequent clashes between police and armed raiders have left many dead, and scores displaced.

A January attack emptied out Kipnai – a village in Tiaty – following a raid by AK-wielding cattle rustlers who made off with 100 heads of cattle, reported Kenyan daily The Star.

In another incident going back to 2017, 7 armed bandits were killed by the police in the same area during a security operation.

The bandits had allegedly been planning a livestock raid according to official police statements as reported by local station Capital FM.

