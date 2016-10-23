42,000 pupils trained on road safety skills

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 42,238 primary school pupils have benefited from road safety training programme organised and sponsored by oil firm, Puma Energy Tanzania Limited.

Puma Energy Tanzania Limited managing director Phillipe Corsaletti said the pupils from Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Geita regions benefited from the training.

Mr Corsaletti said the firm had spent more than Sh400 million to facilitate the drill alongside school children’ drawing competition which started in 2013.

He said his firm was committed to support road safety campaigns.

He noted that each pupil was supposed to share good road safety practices and out of the many entries received, the best were selected and awarded.

“The ultimate objective is to have all public primary schools in the country linked to this programme, if possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bunge Primary School pupil, Veronica Innocent, 12, was awarded Sh700, 000 for winning the road safety school drawing competition. She was also given Sh150, 000 by deputy minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, Sh50, 000 from national traffic police commander Mohamed Mpinga and Sh500, 000 from Puma Energy Tanzania Limited.

Puma Energy Tanzania Limited also awarded Veronica’s school Sh4 million following her victory.

Mr Mpinga said Veronica proved that even children can be road safety ambassadors by sending message which could help people avoid road accidents.

“How can you use headphones while driving, will you hear the horn from the car or an alarm? We need to adhere to road safety regulations,” said Mr Mpinga.

He said together with the deputy minister, they were impressed by the pupil’s drawing that is why they even awarded the organisers of the event.