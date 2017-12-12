44,700 Maswa cattle to be branded

By onathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Thirty-six wards will be involved in branding 44,732 cattle in Maswa District, Simiyu.

The campaign will be undertaken in 120 villages to comply with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa’s directive on identifying, registering and monitoring livestock movement.

Maswa District acting executive director Ally Mubaraka urged pastoralists to cooperate with the government during the livestock marking.

According to Maswa veterinary officer Ephraim Lema, the branding is also important in controlling diseases, banditry as well as improving livestock and meat quality.

“Even calves will be branded. Pastoralists will be required to pay Sh500 for it.”