450 win ‘fake certificates’ appeals

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 450 out of 1,050 civil servants who appealed against their removal from public services, allegedly, for being found with forgery academic certificates, have been cleared.

Addressing members of the media yesterday, permanent secretary (PS) of the President’s Office, Public Services Management and Good Governance, Dr Laurian Ndumbaro said the victims would return to their jobs.

“We established that some of those who appealed had changed their names after getting married, so their particulars changed completely, all of them have been considered after a thorough analysis,” he explained.

The PS said the civil servants holding standard seven certificates will be maintained in public services until their retirements in accordance with the law.

“There are some public servants with primary education certificates. They were employed before 20 May, 2004 when the government set secondary education as the minimum requirement for public sector employment, these people shouldn’t be worried, they will remain in the government payroll until they go into retirement,” he noted.

“However, we have removed some of primary education certificate holders who submitted the form four certificates during the verification exercise,” said Dr Ndumbaro.

Also, the PS explained that the government will from this month hold salaries of civil servants who have not submitted their certificates for verification.

“These people preventing us from moving on with other activities. I have ordered that, all of them shouldn’t be paid until they file their academic credentials,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government will soon recruit some 10,184 new staffs after President John Magufuli issued the employment permit.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, the new posts are 2,767 primary schools teachers, 245 teachers for secondary schools, 3,152 for health sector, 591 local government officials, 322 drivers, 172 for agriculture sector and 1103 for livestock. Other sectors includes 115 lecturers, 13 for Fair Competition Commission (FCC), 200 for judiciary, 143 posts for ministry of water and 104 for the Muhimbili University College of Health Sciences Mloganzila Campus.

“Most of these posts were left vacant by the staffs with fake documents. The government is highly encouraging all with qualifications to apply,” he said.

In April this year, a total of 9,932 civil servants were axed in public service for holding fake qualifications.

The decision was announced by President Magufuli in Dodoma, soon after receiving an official report by a task force he set up earlier to verify the academic credentials of all workers in the public sector.