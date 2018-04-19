VIDEO: 50 Israeli investors to attend business forum in Dar

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 50 investors from Israel are expected to attend the fifth Tanzania Israel Business and Investment Forum (TIBIF) in Dar es Salaam next week.

The forum, whose theme is “Industrialisation Through Strategic Partnerships and Value-Based Principles”, will bring together more than 500 investors, prominent business owners, entrepreneurs, government officials and private sector CEOs from both Tanzania and Israel.

The aim is to deepen and nurture the partnerships, innovations and business relationships initiated earlier through discussing existing potentials for further collaboration, according to Mr Godfrey Simbeye, executive director of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

“The Israeli delegation will be led by Mr Ayelet Shaked, who is the Minister for Justice of the State of Israel. The President of the United Republic of Tanzania has been invited as the guest of honour,” he said on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Mr Simbeye added that the event would be used by both governments to enhance economic diplomacy, economic interests and provide information on opportunities for investment.

In Tanzania, TIBIF is organised by the Kingdom Leadership Network Tanzania (KLNT) in partnership with TPSF and the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation; the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).