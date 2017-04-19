50 US peace corps sworn in, ready to work in 20 districts

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Some 52 new Peace Corps volunteers from US have been sworn in today to serve in the sectors of agriculture and health in different districts across the country.

The volunteers will be stationed in 20 districts including Kondoa, Mufindi, Mbinga and Masasi, to mention but a few where they will work for the next two years.

They will offer assistance and trainings on land degradation, soil conservation, implementation of agro-forestry and so on

The US Embassy Charge d' Affairs, Mr Vincent Spera, said Peace Corps Volunteers (PCV) program aims at extending technical and skill-based support to Tanzanian communities.

"The target is to keep strengthening the bilateral relationship between US and Tanzania but also the reach out to communities from the primary level if improving lives of individuals in the society," he explained.