50pc happy with Magufuli’s delivery on promises: study

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Only about half of Tanzanians are satisfied with the way President John Magufuli has fulfilled his election campaign promises as he clocks one year in office.

This was revealed in an independent study commissioned by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), publisher of The Citizen, Mwananchi and MwanaSpoti.

According to the survey, conducted by Infotrak, a research and consulting firm, only 9.7 per cent of sampled Tanzanians indicated that they were extremely satisfied with the way President Magufuli has implemented promises made during last year’s election campaigns. On the other hand, some 31.4 percent of those interviewed said they were pleased with Dr Magufuli’s implementation of his promises.

The Head of State and his government must work hard to change the minds of 7.8 per cent of Tanzanians who, through the survey, said they were very dissatisfied by the way campaign promises have been fulfilled.

This group is on one side with some 22.2 per cent of people who noted that they were not satisfied with the implementation of the election promises.

But some 28.9 per cent of the respondents in the survey noted that they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied with Dr Magufuli’s fulfilment of campaign promises.

Of the sampled people, females (65 per cent) indicated that they were more contended with Dr Magufuli’s implementation of his promises while only 61 per cent of males said they were satisfied. Ironically, people in the northern regions, which is regarded as the Opposition stronghold lead among those who were satisfied with Dr Magufuli’s delivery on his promises.

Some 72 people interviewed in northern regions said they concur with the way Dr Magufuli has been implementing the promises followed by central regions (67 per cent), southern regions (66 per cent), Zanzibar (65 per cent), Coast Region (62 per cent and Lake Zone regions (54 per cent). People in urban areas (66 per cent) also indicated that they were pleased with the implementation of the election promises while only 61 per cent of rural dwellers said so.

Categorising the respondents by age, the survey established that people aged between 46 and 50 were the ones who were overly satisfied (71 per cent) while 70 per cent of senior citizens aged 60 and above were also happy with implementation of the promises. Majority of people aged between 26 and 30 were least in showing their satisfaction of the election promises. Only 58 per cent of them said they were contended.

Asked to list areas which they think the government should address as a matter of priority, many people (21.7 per cent) indicated that the government should focus on addressing unemployment in the country.

In addition to tackling unemployment, other areas which people think the government should focus on more include education (18.9 per cent), cost of living (16.8 per cent), health (14 per cent and agriculture (9.2 per cent).