51 Chadema members, leaders held by Police in Chato

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chato. A total of 51 members and leaders of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) in Geita Region have been arrested by police for unspecified allegations.

The politicians, who were arrested when conducting an international meeting, are still under police custody for interrogation.

Among those who are in Police custody since last night is Chadema Regional chairman for Geita, Mr Fabian Mahenge and his secretary, Mr Sudi Kanganyala.

Mkuyuni village chairman, Mr Anaclet Twegosora, who also serves as Chadema chairman in Chato ward, named other members who are under police custody as chairman of elders council in the region, Mr Vitus Makange and Neema Chozaire who is chairperson of the party youth wing, Bavicha, in Geita.

Others are deputy chairman for Chato District, Mr Uhuru Selemani, his secretary, Mr Mangesai Rudonya and retired councillor from Muganza ward, Mr Marko Maduka.

Since yesterday, no police official in the district or from the Regional level who was ready to explain to journalists why the Chadema leaders have been arrested.

Chato officer Commanding District (OCD), Alex Mkama, under whose jurisdiction the incident is taking place has declined to comment, the Geita regional Police Commander, Mponjoli Mwabulambo, has directed our reporters to contact acting RPC as he is on leave.

But the acting RPC, Mr Allan Bukumbi, did not pick our calls or return messages sent through his mobile phone.

Chadema deputy chairman for lake Victoria Zone, Mr Ansbert Ngurumo, said when contacted that police used tear gas when blocking their leaders from conducting the internal meeting.