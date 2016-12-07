55,000 families deleted from Tasaf plan

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has disqualified a total of 55,696 household’s from the list beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Auction Fund (Tasaf) cash grant initiative.

This comes after the completion of the countrywide verification carried out since February of this year following the directive by the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki.

Tasaf statistics show that there are a total of 1,110,635 households registered under its Phase III, whereby so far over Sh391 billion has been dished out for the purpose in eight rounds.

Announcing the decision yesterday in the city, Ms Kairuki said other reasons for the disqualification, apart from not fitting in the category of those living in abject povert, include deaths and the migration of beneficiaries to places where the Tasaf programme is yet to be introduced.

Others are those who couldn’t collect their grants for three consecutive rounds and households of local government employees.

Due to the findings, the minister ordered the suspension of Tasaf officials who approved the payment to unqualified households.

“On this ground, I’m ordering an immediate suspension of five Tasaf senior officers, including the director for coordination, the manager for coordination, and that of 106 countrywide officers for facilitating the registration and payment of money to unqualified households,” she said.

According to her, the officials should be suspended to pave the way for investigations to start and results must be known by January next year.

Ms Kairuki also instructed local government authorities to ensure the money paid to unqualified households was returned to the Fund so that the government would meet its desired goal of eradicating poverty.

However, the minister could not give figures on the amount of money that was paid to the households that did not deserve to receive the grant.

“The government would continue to scrutinise the list of beneficiaries to ensure the money goes to the targeted households and not otherwise,” she said.