59,000 die of rabies annually in world

By Gadiosa Lamtey; @gadiosa2; glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. World Rabies Day will be marked nationally next Saturday in Arusha.

According to reports, around 59,000 people die from rabies annually, with over 99 per cent of the deaths occurring in Africa and Asia, as a result of being bitten by infected dogs. The disease affects 1,500 people in Tanzania annually.

Up to 60 per cent of all dog bites and rabies deaths occur to children under 15 years. Up to 20 million dogs are killed every year as a result of mass culling through misguided attempts to curb the disease.

The Global Alliance for Rabies Control chief executive officer, Prof Louis Nel, said in a statement yesterday, that during the event in Arusha free vaccinations for dogs at Olorien and Themi ward offices will be provided as well as on Nane Nane showgrounds from 9am to 5pm. World Rabies Day is being facilitated by Global Alliance for Rabies Control, — an international non-profit organisation. This year’s theme is ‘Rabies: Educate, Vaccinate, Eliminate’. “We can save the lives of tens of thousands of people that die needlessly each year from rabies by raising awareness of the disease and taking the correct preventative measures,” said Prof Nel.