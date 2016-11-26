600 set to lose jobs at Sao Hills

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. 600 workers are set to lose their jobs at Sao Hill Industries as the company announced a retrenchment programme to stem a huge loss due to falling business and rising cost of production.

The firm also announced it was closing down the Lindi Forestry subsidiary and moving its headquarters from London to Dar es Salaam as part of a survival strategy.

The Mufindi-based timber company said it posted a Sh8 billion loss last year and has failed to secure loans from commercial banks to refinance its business in the short term.

The company said in a notice to workers on Tuesday that it has been forced to drastically reduce the number of employees to cut down its operating costs and steady the business to avoid a complete shutdown.

Sao Hill Industries is the largest timber factory in the East and Central region and plays a leading role in Tanzania’s local timber industrial scene. The shocking announcement will thus be a blow not only to the workers but will also dent the government’s industrialisation drive.

The news adds to the piling economic hardships currently sweeping across the country’s private sector, with several firms, including banks announcing huge losses while some middle level firms have either closed down or retrenched workers to cope. Media reports yesterday revealed Mara Milk Limited and Musoma Textile Mills (Mutex) have closed down recently, with the owner of the milk processing firm blaming “high and numerous government taxes”.

Sao Hill Industries is part of Norway’s Green Resources and forms part of the groups empire in Tanzania, Uganda and Mozambique where it employees some 4,000 workers.

Tanzania which hosts its largest mill outside South Africa, is said to have nearly 2,000 workers directly employed by the company. The company has been active in Tanzania since the early 90’s and is the primary supplier of transmission poles in the country.

Mufindi Urban MP Mr Cosato Chami (CCM) yesterday said he had been shocked to learn of the intention to sack workers and blamed the government for failing for many years to come to the aid of the timber milling company.

“I have several times advised the government through the utility firm Tanesco to purchase electricity polls from our own industry Sao Hill in order to promote national investments but they have kept on importing the same from South Africa,” he told The Citizen in a telephone interview.

He said Tanesco has continued to purchase a majority of its poles from South Africa despite Sao Hill poles being of the right quality.

“In view of this it was inevitable that the milling firm would suffer losses as it is not getting government support. Sao Hill managing director Ms Roselyne Mariki could not be reached for reaction.

In its statement to workers, the company said it would retrench 30 per cent of the workforce. It noted that the reason for the termination is part of the company’s restructuring process aimed at turning the Green Resources Subsidiaries into a profit making business, improving efficiency and meeting shareholder expectations.

“The memo circulated to all employees in September 2016 regarding the aim of the termination is to improve performance, increase productivity , lower costs and improve efficiency in all of its operation,” read the statement.

The statement further read that the company was facing funding and economic constraints where it was in need of investing in machinery and assets to be able to become sustainable and improve productivity.

“However, persistent losses at the company mean that the funding is not available from commercial banks for the time being and therefore produce an appropriate profit as soon as possible,” said Mr Hiatus Bahati, the firm’s general manager.

He said it was planning to raise capital from shareholders in a move that would necesitate a drastic cost cutting structure.

Mr Bahati noted that in the past five years the company generated significant losses. He revealed the firm last year posted a loss of Sh8 billion, above the average of Sh3.7 billion loss in the previous five years.

He said for sustainability they needed to attract sufficient investment which would only be possible if the company becomes more cost effective in its operations to improve productivity.