6000 households to be surveyed

Human Settlement Action (HUSEA) organization conducted an awareness session to the residents of Msigani ward on the relevance of land surveying and planning.

During the session HUSEA Chairman Renny Chiwa, launched a land surveying exercise to later assist residents to acquire land deeds and compensation for those who are to be relocated.

The exercise that will involve about 6,000 households is estimated to be concluded within six months and to move to other areas in the city.