Monday, April 9, 2018

61 S. Sudan govt troops surrender to rebels

Advertisement

Kampala. At least 61 South Sudanese government soldiers have defected to the South Sudan Liberation Army, a rebel group royal to Riek Machar, latest reports indicate. The soldiers reportedly surrendered after their commanders dispatched them to attack the rebel positions in Bieh State. “Today (yesterday) in the morning hours, the SPLA IO intercepted 61 armed regime’s fighters who were dispatched from Waat to attack Akobo and destabilize it. However, the fighters only armed with new AK-47 and 90 rounds of ammunition each decided to surrender to the SPLA IO without resistance. They were welcomed by Maj Gen James Otong Liah Deputy Sector 3 Commander and Akobo East County Commissioner Cde Jamuth Yuot Dak. The SPLA IO welcomes these soldiers, but directs its forces to be alert as this exposed the negative intention of the regime against the SPLA IO in Akobo.” Lt Col Paul Lam Gabriel, the SPLA IO deputy spokesperson said. (NMG)

advertisement

In The Headlines

When repeated frisking sexually arouses woman MP

A woman legislator, Dr Pudenciana Kikwembe (Kavuu - CCM), is unhappy with repeated security

Vodacom boss Ian Ferrao to leave in June

Vodacom Tanzania PLC said today, Monday, April 09, 2018 that the company’s managing director, Mr

  • News
    Passengers, other road users panic as commuter train blocks Mandela Road  
  • News
    Hundreds of ‘abandoned mothers’ flock Dar es Salaam RC office for legal assistance  
  • News
    JPM turns down request for Sh6bn tax waiver  
  • News
    Police releases 24 Chadema supporters  