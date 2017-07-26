8 CUF MPs lose Parliament seats

By The Citizen Reporter @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, has accepted a letter from Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, CUF chairman recognised by the Registrar of Political parties, to strip eight MPs of their party membership.

Speaker Ndugai decision means that the eight have lost their seats in the law making organ as according to the laws every MP should belong to a political party.

Speaker Ndugai announced the decision only one day after releasing a statement yesterday saying he has received a letter from Prof Lipumba and he was consulting before making his decision known.

In the statement, Mr Ndugai listed former CUF members who have ceased to be MPs as Severina Mwijage, Saumu heri Sakala,Salma Mwassa and Riziki Mngwali

Others are Raisa Mussa, Miza Bakari Haji, Hadija Al-Qassmy and Halima Mohammed.

In accordance to powers conferred on him through article 67(1)(b) of the Constitution, Speaker Ndugai declared the eight slots empty.

According to the election act, CUF will be required to nominate eight other members to fill the posts.

Prof Lipumba said last weekend that the eight have been sacked from the party for indiscipline and breaching party constitution.

They were summoned to appear before party committee to defend themselves but they rebuffed the call.

Prof Lipumba said also that in addition to the eight, two other special seats MPs are in the list but they have bene shelved because they had notified the committee that they will not be able to attend the questioning due to other pressing obligations.