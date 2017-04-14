8 Tanzanians held in Malawi given suspended sentences

By The Citizen Correspondent and Agencies @The CitizenTz

Dar es Salaam. Eight Tanzanian nationals found guilty early this month in Malawi of criminal trespass on Kayerekera Uranium Mine have been given suspended sentences.

Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe on Wednesday sentenced the accused to one-month imprisonment on criminal trespass and three-month imprisonment for conducting reconnaissance.

But then the chief resident magistrate gave the convicts suspended sentences “for six months” and that the Tanzanians would not be jailed.

“They are not to commit any crime in the stated period (of suspended sentence),” he said in his ruling. According to a Nyasatimes.com, the chief magistrate said the Tanzanians had shown remorse after conviction and had been in custody since they were arrested on December 20 last year around Kayuni Village in Karonga.

They include Walasa Mwasangu,30, Binto Materinus,32, Ashura Yasiri,63, Christian Msoli,38, Layinali Kumba,47, Maliyu Mkobe, Gilbert Mahumdi,32, and Martin Jodomusole,25. Meanwhile, the court has ordered the ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to give removal directions of the Tanzanians so that they are returned home.