80,000 homes to benefit from university solar project

By Peter Saramba @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. St Augustine University has launched a solar energy project, to benefit over 80,000 households in Mwanza, Coast, Kagera and Tabora regions.

The project aims at providing reliable and affordable energy in the rural areas.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Thadeus Mkamwa, the project has already been launched at Ukara in Ukerewe District.

Dr Mkamwa said the project better known as Jumeme covers the construction between four and ten megawatts solar power plants in Sengerema District that will be connected to the national grid.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the university’s 18th graduation ceremony set for December 16, Dr Mkamwa said other Jumeme solar projects to be implemented in collaboration with local and foreign stakeholders will be set up in Mkuranga, Tabora and Bukoba.

Dr Kamwa said thousands of students will graduate in various disciplines.

Three journalists will be awarded PhD degrees in the field of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mwanza, His Grace, Judah Ruwa’ichi will be the guest of honour