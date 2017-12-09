80 patients for free heart screening

Dar es Salaam. Eighty patients are expected to attend a four-day free screening organised by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Little Hearts Institute.
The heart screening is scheduled to begin tomorrow here for children and adults.
A team of specialists is putting the finishing touches on the health camp.
A statement by JKCI public relations and communications officer Anna Nkinda has acknowledged the support of the Oman Embassy for facilitating the arrival of the country’s specialists to join the Tanzanian team.