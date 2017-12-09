80 patients for free heart screening

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eighty patients are expected to attend a four-day free screening organised by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Little Hearts Institute.

The heart screening is scheduled to begin tomorrow here for children and adults.

A team of specialists is putting the finishing touches on the health camp.