Saturday, December 9, 2017

80 patients for free heart screening

 

In Summary

The heart screening is scheduled to begin tomorrow here for children and adults.

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eighty patients are expected to attend a four-day free screening organised by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Little Hearts Institute.

A team of specialists is putting the finishing touches on the health camp.

A statement by JKCI public relations and communications officer Anna Nkinda has acknowledged the support of the Oman Embassy for facilitating the arrival of the country’s specialists to join the Tanzanian team.

