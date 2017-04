By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 900 teachers from 51 schools from Dar es Salaam have graduated from a 2-month training on road safety.

The Tanzania Traffic Police Commander Mohammed Mpinga has closed the training at the Alharamain College premises by handing over certificate of participation to the trainees.