A man charged for insulting police through social media

By Rosina John news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Dar es Salam based businessman Christon Mbalamula was charged earlier today at Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court for insulting the police force through social media network.

The accused appeared before Resident Magistrate Dr Yohana Yongolo and denied the charges.

State Attorney Winifrida Sumawe, alleged that the accused used abusive language towards the police through a social network (WhatsApp) on August 26 this year at Vijibweni area in Kigamboni District.

According to Ms Sumawe, on the material day, the accused circulated the message, which reads as, “I will marry any police officer who will dare to stop me from attending operation Ukuta without paying a dowry price,” read the message in part.

After reading the charge, Ms Sumawe informed the court that, investigation of the case is still going on, she asked a date for another mention.