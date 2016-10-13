By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. For a long time now, the government has been finding it increasingly difficult to deal with land conflicts pitting farmers against pastoralists. In many parts of the country where land and water resources are scarce, bloody conflicts have become the order of the day.

While the clashes have not been restricted to any one region, Morogoro has over the years occupied the centre stage of land conflicts. This forced the government to appoint a special committee to try and resolve the disputes that threaten food security.

In February this year, the National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC) dispatched a six-member team to survey borders in six villages of Mvomero District, Morogoro, in a fresh bid to address the conflicts.

The team would work in Hembeti, Dihombo, Mkindo, Mkindo Gulioni, Kambala and Kigugu villages, where the bad blood between farmers and pastoralists had become a major cause for concern.

In collaboration with Care International, Oxfam and the Tanzania Natural Resources Forum (TRNF), the commission went on to organise a two-day seminar on land use planning in Morogoro from August 4 to 5.

The meet discussed several issues concerning land use planning as one of the measures on which hopes had been pegged to resolve the protracted disputes.

Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development minister William Lukuvi attended the meeting and ordered the commission to work with other stakeholders to find ways of ending land conflicts in the country.

“We want to make sure land conflicts in Tanzania, especially in Morogoro Region, become history. You are the ones responsible for ensuring proper land use planning,” said the minister.

According to data from the NLUPC, only 1, 645 villages (13.1 per cent) out of 12, 545 villages in Tanzania have land use plans.

The task force organised its first meeting from September 8 to 10 in Morogoro, focused on preparing an action plan for implementing the recommendations and addressing land use challenges drawn from a previous stakeholders’ meeting held in Morogoro on August.

A number of delegates from government ministries, non-organisations, civil society organisations (CSO), development partners and the private sector attended the meeting.

The ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Care International in Tanzania, Tanzania Pastoral Association, Oxfam, Ardhi University, National Land Use Plan Commission (NLUPC), Tamisemi and Mev Agro & Livestock Farm (MALF) Livestock were represented.

Outdated database

One of the key challenges discussed during the meeting was the outdated land use planning database. Since independence, Tanzania has had no land use planning database with accurate information on sustainable land use. The existing land use planning database is outdated and needs to be updated, participants said.

The task-force stressed the importance of updating the database with more accurate information on land use planning. The updated database will help planners select which areas are suitable for sustainable land use, and which are not.

Prof Aldo Lupala, the dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Design from Ardhi University, said proper land use planning was the key to addressing land conflicts.

He urged the authorities to draw clear land boundaries to make it easy for users to know their limits, especially in areas where land conflicts are rampant.

The professor also noted that there is need to establish an up-to-date land use planning database to help planners.

“For many years there has been no proper land use planning database due to lack of funds from the government. This results in poor co-ordination between the government and land stakeholders,” said Prof Lupala.

Poor co-ordination

The task force discovered that the government has not fully co-opted all land stakeholders in sustainable land use planning. Some CSOs and NGOs have been engaging in land use planning across the country without consulting the government.

Dr Stephen Nindi, acting director-general at NLUPC, said CSOs and NGOs should consult the government before working on land use planning project in local communities. The government is responsible for approving the process.

“It’s wrong for CSOs and NGOs to undertake land use planning without government approval,” he said, “They must consult the NLUPC.”

He revealed that conflicts had been ensuing in areas where CSOs and NGOs surveyed after the government had completed the process.

‘Small’ land budget

In the 2016/2017 financial year budget, the government budgeted Sh5.0 billion to establish the Land Compensation Fund, Sh13.0 billion for land demarcation and Sh8.8 billion for acquisition of land survey equipments.

The budget aimed at addressing disputes between farmers and pastoralists, villages and national reserves, investors and residents, non-compliance with land laws, and failure to develop farms and plots.

Yet according to data from the NULPC, the government needs about Sh2.3 trillion for land surveying, demarcation of land uses and issuing Certificate of Customary Rights of Occupancy (CCROs) to villagers in areas that have land use plans.

Stakeholders appealed to the government to increase the budget for the land sector in the 2017/2018 financial year to help address land disputes.

Ms Mary Ndaro, programme coordinator with Care International, challenged the government to cionsider the importance of agriculture in the country when allocating funds to the land sector.

“Huge chunks of funds are allocated to tourism, education, health, etc. But considering that the majority Tanzanians thrive on agriculture, it is about time land was given special consideration, especially in the next financial year,” said Ms Ndaro.

Participation of women

Despite the fact that Tanzania has signed and ratified various regional and international instruments on gender equality and women’s rights, the country is yet to walk its talk and protect women against violence in land ownership wrangles.

Stakeholders were concerned that a lot of Tanzanian women remained vulnerable to human rights abuses, and suffered inequality in trade at the regional, national and community levels.

More so, “outdated customs” and traditions in some parts of the country prohibit women from participating in sustainable land use planning.

The task force will reach out to both men and women to secure the latter’s full participation in land use planning as part of efforts to avoid land conflicts.

Poor implementation

There were also concerns that for many years now, land use planning has not been fully implemented in some parts of the country due to poor coordination between the government and other stakeholders.

According to information from NLUPC, there are some areas in the country that have already been demarcated for pastoralism but until now the places are still dormant.

But in an interview with The Citizen, Dr Stephen Nindi from the NLUPC noted that the government had played its part in surveying and demarcating land, and was now waiting for the issuance of CCROs to villagers. But he admitted land was still not being used as planned in some areas.

“There is need to interrogate land use to find out if its in line with planning. This will help stakeholders in their efforts to address the challenges facing the sector,” said Dr Nindi.

Lack of awareness

Poor implementation is due to lack of knowledge about the proposed 2013 to 2033 land use planning programs, according to a report by the task force.

A number of stakeholders are not aware of land programmes in the country, therefore, there is need for the taskforce to educate the society through radio, TV, newspapers and Internet.

Poor management

In some parts of the country, land use plans are not well managed due to lack of resources, including money and modern technology for land surveying.

Mr Andrew Mgutwa, a land officer from Mvomeru District, said there is need for the government, in collaboration with the private sector, to monitor the sustainable use of land at the national level.

Poor monitoring

With proper monitoring of land use plans, disputes between farmers and pastoralists can be prevented through timely intervention, the taskforce noted at the meeting. Last month, Morogoro Regional Commissioner Stephen Kebwe travelled to Mvomero District with the team to observe land surveying commissioned by President John Magufuli.

The exercise will also be spread to other parts of the country.

According to data from City Plan surveyors, 1,171 pieces of land have already being surveyed and demarcated out of the 2,700 pegged during the preliminary land verification in Hembeti and Dihombo villages.

Mr Kebwe expressed hope that the exercise would go a long wau in addressing the problem. “We are also ensuring that villagers are actively involved,” he said.

He noted that surverying will help ensure that farmers and pastoralists get special areas to conduct their activities without interferring with each other’s source of livelihood.

The government is targetting to survey up to 7,500 villages by 2020. Dr Nindi said the commission would engage all land stakeholders to ensure the target is met.

At least five ‘Real Time Kinematic (RTK) devices are needed in the field to meet that target, he said. RTK satellite navigation is a technique used to enhance the precision of position data derived from satellite-based positioning systems (global navigation satellite systems, GNSS) such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou.

Each device costs about Sh80 million.

“We have hired two RTK devices for measurements. We would need to have at least five more devices to work more efficiently,” he said

Mr Ali Amri, a land surveyor, said the other challenge they will have to contend with is bad terrain. “Sometimes we spend a lot of time surveying one position due to the nature of the land in some parts of Morogoro, which are filled with water.” he said.