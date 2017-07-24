A standard six pupil dies in mysterious circumstances

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A standard six pupil at Atlas Primary School in Ubungo (name withheld) has been strangled to death after allegedly being defiled.

The father of the deceased, Mr Jimmy Marealle, told The Citizen he suspect her daughter died after she was defiled because she was found with bruises in her private parts.

“I call for police to conduct a thoroughly investigations to find the person who done this,” he told The Citizen at his Sinza Mori residence.

When contacted, Kinondoni Regional Police Commander (RPC), Suzan Kaganda, confirmed the incident.