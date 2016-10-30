ACT, Chadema respond to Ole Sendeka’s attacks

By Saumu Mwalimu and Gadiosa Lamtey @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo yesterday told off the ruling party for attacking opposition leaders, who criticise the performance of President John Magufuli.

In separate press conferences, the two opposition parties challenged CCM publicity secretary Christopher Ole Sendeka for what he said on Friday. They told him that he and his party should tackle issues that were of paramount importance to Tanzanians instead of attacking people, who criticised the government.

During their address, ACT-Wazalendo party called for the authorities to start investigating the wealth and debts of their leader Zitto Kabwe.

The party issued a statement following accusations made by Mr Ole Sendeka yesterday on investing the wealth of Mr Kabwe.

Although he did not give any specific reasons, Mr Sendeka attacked Mr Kabwe, who has been challenging the performance of President Magufuli, saying he was doing so for personal interests.

“I was asking, where is Mr Kabwe’s grudge against the fifth phase government comes from, while he was the chairman of the Parliamentary committee on Public Accounts (PAC),” Mr Sendeka is quoted as saying.

Briefing reporters yesterday, ACT-parliamentary and local government secretary Habibu Mchange urged the authorities to start their investigation on Mr Kabwe accounts, documents and even his personal lifestyle.

He added, however, that the same should be done to all government leaders, including President Magufuli.

He said it was a shame that CCM was focusing on people-centred-politics instead of addressing challenges facing the country. According to him, Mr Sendeka is misinformed.

For its part, Chadema advised CCM to stop discussing their former presidential candidate Edward Lowassa, instead the ruling party should explain to Tanzanians the reasons for a decline in economic activities in various areas.

According to Chadema, some areas that economic activities in the first two quarters of the year have declined are transport from 16.7 per cent to 10.1 per cent, construction 37.4 per cent to 8.3 per cent, and wholesale and retail business 12.9 per cent to 10.6 per cent.

Chadema head of publicity department Hemedi Ali said yesterday that CCM had high fever called “Lowassa phobia” that was why it had failed to continue with their activities and dealing with things that were not important for social development.