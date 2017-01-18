Wednesday, January 18, 2017

ACT Wazalendo calls for CAG to probe export permits

Controller and Auditor General (CAG)

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Alliance for Change and Transparency party (ACT-Wazalendo) has asked the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to probe the process used to issue food export permits to traders, by the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

The party’s secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Addo Shaibu, at a news conference in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday said that the process could have been tampered with by dishonest officials, hence the current food crisis in parts of the country.

Mr Shaibu also expressed doubts over the quantity of food reserves as announced by the government on Monday saying the party relies on figures from the Bank of Tanzania which state that that the available reserve does not exceed 90,000 tonnes.

“We doubt the figures announced by the government, and this is bringing about confusion,” he said.


