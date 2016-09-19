ACT all set to hold meeting on Saturday

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) Wazalendo will hold its national convention next Saturday.

The party’s ideology and publicity secretary, Mr Ado Shaibu, said yesterday that the convention will, among other things, discuss political situation in the country.

“Preparations for the meeting are on course. It will take place in Dar es Salaam September 24, this year,” Mr Shaibu told reporters.

Mr Shaibu explained that the party hasn’t applied for permission from the police because the meeting is in accordance with the party’s constitution as well as political parties Act.

When contacted, Commissioner for operations and training Mr Nsato Mssanzya said the police aren’t against the meeting as long as ACT- Wazalendo will follow rules and regulations.

Mr Shaibu was briefing reporters about a two-day visit to Washington by the party leader, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kigoma Urban, Mr Zitto Kabwe, the Kigoma Municipal mayor Mr Hussein Juma and Mr Sultan Ndoliwa, a member of the party’s secretariat.