ACT calls for national cohesion to deal with Kibiti conundrum

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has expressed its dismay over continued shooting of innocent people in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji Districts in Coast region and called for concerted national efforts to deal with the mystery.

ACT Wazalendo leader, Mr Zito Kabwe, said in a statement that said given the state in the three district, Tanzanians should now stand as one to deal with the assailants.

Mr Kabwe made the remarks following shooting last night of two civic leaders in Mangwa village in Kibiti by unknown assailants who also torched the two leader houses.

So far, about 37 people, most of them civic leaders and 13 policemen, have been killed in spontaneous killings in the three districts in the past two years.

"We need to come together as a nation in dealing with killings in these districts. The killings should not be allowed to continue. The nation should talk one language on this issue.

“It is my hope that the Parliamentary Security and Peace Committee will immediately visit these three districts in a mission to get insight of what has been going to so as to advise the government accordingly,” said Mr Kabwe.

The party also advised President John Magufuli to summon the National Peace and Security Council and deliberate on what should be done to deal with the situation.