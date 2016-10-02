ACT to discuss state of democracy next week

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The opposition party Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) is scheduled to hold an indoor meeting next weekend to discuss among other issues the state of the nation and prospects of new constitution.

The meeting dubbed National Democratic Council will be chaired by ACT party leader and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe. The meeting which will be held in the city next Saturday is open for all party members, and general public. ACT’s ideology and publicity secretary Ado Shaibu told journalists yesterday that they have sent out official invitation to all registered party in the country.

Mr Kabwe will present the party’s standpoint on the current state of the nation politically, socially and economically. The party’s chairperson and it’s flagbearer in the last year’s presidential elections Dr Anna Mghirwa will make a presentation on the party’s experience as far as the elections are concerned.

Her presentation will be followed by one from Prof Kitila Mkumbo, the party’s advisor who will talk about the party’s plans for the 2019 local elections and 2020 General Election.

The party is also leading the Kigoma Ujiji municipality and its mayor Ruhava Juma will lay bare the plans to develop the town. “In Kigoma-Ujiji ACT is not an opposition, just like CUF in Mtwara-Mikindani or Chadema in Arusha Urban, but that comes with a great deal of responsibility to engineer leadership changes and foster development. Our mayor will then present his roadmap to achieve that goal,” said Mr Shaibu.

The last agenda will be of the new constitution, and that will have both local and foreign speakers. Mr Vital Kamerhe, the former speaker of DRC National Assembly and leader of opposition part UNC will present his country’s experience, from Kenya the party leader of the Labour Party of Kenya and formally secretary general of opposition powerhouse ODM will also make a presentation on the subject.