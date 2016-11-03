ATCL introduces Mwanza to Dar flights at lower charges

By Juma Ng’oko @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) has officially launched flights between Mwanza and Dar es Salaam with plans to lower the current fares.

ATCL board of directors Emmanuel Koroso said this at Mwanza Airport on Monday adding that the national carrier will charge reasonable rates especially for early morning flights.

“We will lower the fares in order to compete with other airlines,” he said. The current rate on the market is Sh160,000 and the airline expects to push it further down.

“For ATCL to operate effectively we have launched daily morning flights between Mwanza and Dar es Salaam and we are expect to start flights between Dar es Salaam and Bukoba soon,” he said.

He said ATCL will ensure that the newly acquired planes operate at a profit.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works Leonard Chamuroho said, “Despite the fact that ATCL had failed in providing effective flight services it will now offer effective flight services at an affordable price,” he said.