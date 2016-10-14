ATCL responds to fare criticism

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has defended its higher air ticket prices relative to other airlines, amid fears it could struggle to attract passengers in an increasingly competitive market.

The national carrier’s acting public relations officer, Ms Lily Fungamtama, told The Citizen yesterday responded to a barrage of social media criticism against “exorbitant” fares saying the rates were competitive.

According to information on the ATCL website, passengers for the Dar es Salaam-Mwanza, Dar es Salaam-Arusha and Dar es Salaam- Mbeya routes will pay Sh160,000 one way.

This is more or less the same as the fare charged by the airline’s competitors on the same routes. A return ticket for all the three routes is pegged at Sh320,000.

In an interview with The Citizen, Ms Fungamtama justified the fares saying the while the airline wanted to offer quality services at affordable rates, it also needed to make profit and stay in the skies.

The two newly-acquired Bombadier Q400 NextGen aircraft will start operating tomorrow.

ATCL faces stiff competition from budget airline Fastjet which has one-way fares that range from $60 (Sh128,404) to $80 (Sh171,206) for ‘early birds’ flying the Dar es Salaam-Mwanza route.

Apparently, if the backlash that ATCL has sparked on social media after announcing the fares for its newly-acquired aircraft, many had been looking forward to cheaper rates. “The fares we announced last week still stand and to the best of my knowledge there are no plans to announce any new fares anytime soon,” Ms Fungamtama said.

She said fares for existing routes continue being applicable. ATCL charges Sh395,000 one-way and Sh610,000 return ticket for the Dar es Salaam-Kigoma route. A business class ticket goes for Sh590,000 one way and Sh910,000 return.

Beginning tomorrow, the state-run firm will now have three aircraft. Locally, ATCL will also be flying to Zanzibar, Tabora, Mtwara, Kilimanjaro, Bukoba, Dodoma and Mpanda. Its international routes include Comoro, Nairobi and Entebbe.

Domestically, it is currently pitted mainly against Precision Air and Fastjet. PrecisionAir flies to Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tabora, Musoma, Kigoma, Bukoba, Zanzibar and Mtwara. FastJet operates daily flights connecting Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mbeya, Zanzibar, Nairobi and Entebbe.

At a ceremony to unveil the two new planes in Dar es Salaam recently, President John Magufuli pledged to acquire two more new aircraft for the struggling national carrier.

Shopping spree

Aviation experts have hinted at a looming major battle for the skies not only in Tanzania, but also regionally as East African Community (EAC) member states embark on a shopping spree to boost their fleets and tap into a growing market.

Regionally and internationally, Air Tanzania will be seeking to retain its fair share of the market after losing its slots to regional and global air carriers. Among these routes were Nairobi, Johannesburg, Jeddah, Milan, Frankfurt, London, Victoria, Lusaka, Entebbe and Mumbai.