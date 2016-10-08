ATCL takes off on October 15

By Rosemary Mirondo; @mwaikama; rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has said that it will start its operations on October 15, this year.

ATCL acting public relations officer, Ms Lily Fungamtama, said that the company will revive its operations in phases, starting with Dar es Salaam - Mwanza, Dar es Salaam - Arusha and Dar es Salaam - Mbeya routes in the first phase at a cost of Sh160,000 for one way fare.

“Other phases will follow when we complete all the procedures and other minor preparations,” she said.

She said that the company now has three planes, including the newly acquired two Canada-made Bombarier Q400 NextGen aircraft and the Canadair CRJ 100s.

“The Bombadier Q400 has a capacity of 76 passengers each and the other CRJ 100s can carry 50 passengers,” she said.

According to her, the new planes were currently undergoing inspections by the aviation authorities and upon completion, ATCL pilots and other staff would undergo refresher courses on them.

She explained that ultimately ATCL routes will include Mwanza, Arusha, Zanzibar, Kigoma, Tabora, Mbeya, Mtwara, Kilimanajaro, Bukoba, Dodoma and Mpanda while international routes would include Comoro, Nairobi and Entebbe.