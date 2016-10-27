AU to set a ‘hybrid court’ for S. Sudan

Pretoria. The African Union plans to establish a ‘Hybrid Court’ on South Sudan to deal with impunity, promote national unity and justice in the country.

African Union chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the decision followed work by the AU Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan, which was the first of its kind on the continent.

In a speech read by Commissioner for Political Affairs, Dr Aisha Laraba Abdullahi during the commemoration of the Africa Human Rights day, Dr Zuma said the AU was keen on deepening the culture of human rights and justice in some of its Member states.

The day was commemorated at Banjul in the Gambia.

“We have deployed human rights observers in Mali, Central African Republic, South Sudan, DRCM, Somalia and Burundi. We currently have 45 human rights observers in Burundi. The impact of these observers in Burundi has been immense in respect of mitigating human rights violation in the country,” Dr Dlamini-Zuma said.

She lauded African countries for establishment of human right commissions saying, “By 2010, Africa was host to the largest number of government human rights commissions compared to other continents”.

The AU chairperson however cited inadequate resources to human rights institutions, inadequate capacity of human rights institutions, and lack political will, among others as challenges that must be addressed urgently.