Abandoned, the Selous Game Reserve cries for global attention

By Peter Nyanje @pnyanje pnyanje@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The sorry state of his grave site bears testimony to the regrettable neglect of his brainchild. He must be turning in his grave - Englishman Sir Frederick Selous, the famous big game hunter and conservationist, who died at Beho Beho area within Selous, in 1917 while fighting against the Germans during World War I. He is the man behind the famous and largest game reserve in Tanzania.

Only a few people are aware that next year will mark 100 years since the death of the man who founded the Selous Game Reserve (SGR). Over the years, little attention has been paid to the place where he was laid to rest – a clear testimony of how the authorities have abandoned the game reserve.

Beyond the borders, the man remains a conservation hero.

Mr Dionis Mafedha, a tour guide in the Selous, says people all the way from Europe, and other parts of the world still crave to see the Sit Selous grave.

“I bring many tourists to this place. But, in particular, I remember one old lady from Israel, who upon reaching this area, kneeled, gave out a huge sigh and started praying. After praying, she said we could return to the camp; she said she was now ready to return home because she had fulfilled her life dream,” Mr Mafedha says, briefing a group of journalists, who visited the grave site recently.

According to Mr Mafedha, though authorities do not give the grave site much attention, there are many people around the world to whom the site is a treasure.

“I am sure if this area is developed, for instance if you put a resource centre and big camp here, it will attract hundreds, if not thousands of visitors each year. This grave is a gold mine,” he says.

This neglected grave site is only one of many attractions which are being taken for granted. A visit to the hot water spring also proves that authorities are not so keen on developing the Selous and its attractions.

Not only it is not promoted enough, but the area is not also kept in a situation which makes it attractive.

“Hot springs are a major tourist attraction in many places around the world. But only a few people are aware that there is hot water spring in the Selous,” says Mr Mafedha, as he show the journalists the site.

Though the Selous Game Reserve is one of the largest faunal reserves of the world, located in the south part of the country, it has not been advertised enough to the world.

Infrastructure development in the reserve is also wanting. Because of poorly maintained roads, the reserve operates only seasonally. “During rainy seasons this reserve is closed because the roads become impassable,” notes Mr Mafedha.

In addition to allowing development activities such as mining and power production to take place within the Selous Game Reserve, conservation activities have also not received the attention they deserve. As a result, the reserve witnessed major decline in numbers of elephants due to rampant poaching.

Statistics from the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) show that the number of elephants in the Selous declined from 109,414 in 1976 to 15,086 in October 2014.

Alarmed by this downward trend, the reserve and Unesco’s World Heritage Site (WHS) Committee decided to list the Selous among endangered World Heritage Sites in 2014. The Selous has been in WHS since 1982.

Neglected?

More so, the Selous, which covers an area of more than 50,000 square kilometres, has shortage of conservation facilities and human resources to effectively tackle the many challenges for conservation and maximum utilisation.

For instance, while 15 game posts are needed to ensure that conservation activities are conducted satisfactorily, there are only six. On the other hand, while the reserve needs at least 80 patrol vehicles, currently there are only 38 – a little wonder poaching has been rampant.

Available information also shows that there are only 352 staff houses out of the 700 needed; there are only 323 tents out of 700 which are needed, there are only 29 binoculars instead of 139.

Mr Roy Namgera, a conservationist who currently works with WWF Tanzania Office, is worried that incidents of livestock grazing are now rampant in the game reserve. He told the visiting journalists that between January and December last year, some 4,710 cattle were apprehended inside the reserve.

“Some Sh50.4 million was collected in fines, but does this amount correspond with the damage grazing is causing in the game reserve?” he asks.

According to Mr Namgera, the major challenges facing the Selous Game Reserve currently include the lack of a coherent General Management Plan (GMP) to respond to the current and future pressures on the reserve. He said the available document is outdated.

He also says there is need for a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) to address the planned and future development schemes and projects. Besides that, there is need to have a business plan for directing the areas of focus, type of activities and mode of operations, and finally improving revenue generation in the reserve. “We also need to have well-equipped ecological monitoring units and research at each management zone in order to ensure that management decisions are based on available scientific information,” he suggests.

Mr Namgera says the lack of a reliable means of communication is a big challenge. He notes that sometimes it becomes hard for game wardens to communicate in the fight against poaching.

“The previous HF and VHF radio communication system in the Selous Game Reserve collapsed due to lack of maintenance. The only means of communication system we rely on at the moment are mobile phones which have limited coverage in some areas,” he says noting that this situation also put off some tourists.

Glimmer of hope

But many stakeholders believe that this sorry state of affairs in the reserve and similar facilities in the country is about to change given the zeal expressed by the fifth phase President John Magufuli and his government.

His recent directive when he made an unannounced tour of the Ivory Room at the ministry, that no stone should be left unturned in fighting poachers, has breathed new life to the anti-poaching drive.

Prof Aman Ngusaru, the WWF country director, says it is encouraging to note that the government has started to take serious action to address some of the challenges facing conservation activities, notably in the Selous.

“We appreciate the government’s gesture in dealing with poaching. But, there are a lot of challenges which needs to be addressed in order to make conservation perfect in the country,” he says.

Dr Simon Lugandu, a conservationist working WWF Tanzania office, notes that the government should act quickly to fulfil conditions which would enable the reserve to be removed from the list of endangered WHS. He says being in this list does not help the Selous and the tourism sector in the country.

“There are a lot of implications for the Selous to be in the endangered list. This means that if the country does not fulfil the conditions, Selous will finally be removed from WHS and this will be a big blow not only to the Selous, but the entire tourism sector and the country,” he says adding: “We need concerted efforts to fight to return Selous to the WHS.”

He urges the government to be decisive in dealing with issues affecting the reserve.

“Yes, there is a clear indication from the top leadership that poaching will be dealt with. But the question now is will the lower executives and leaders work in accordance with the President’s political will to win the war on poaching,” he says.

Tourists

A group of tourists from the UK, who were recently speaking from the Selous Game Reserve, said they had visited a number of tourist destinations in the world, but their Selous experience was different.

“It is a cool place. You have a good opportunity to observe what you want without interference from human beings,” noted one of them.

But their major concern was the poor infrastructure. They also noted that the lack of direct flights from their country to Tanzania was another issue which should be addressed.

“We spent 10 more hours connecting flights. We had to fly through Kenya and waste a lot of time waiting for a connecting flight to Tanzania. If there was a direct flight, we would have more time to spend in Tanzania,” he noted.

The government plans to purchase more planes for the state-owned Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to address the problem. It has already purchased six brand new planes. In addition to two bombardier Q400 which have already been delivered, plans are afoot to purchase four other planes including a Boeing B787 Dreamliner, a big plane capable of making intercontinental flights.

According to President Magufuli, this plane, among other things, would help to boost tourism sector in the country. “You cannot strengthen tourism if you don’t have direct flights operated by your own country. Why should tourists coming to Tanzania go through another country? We want to change that,” he said recently.

All hope not lost

Mr Martin Loibooki, acting director general Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa), is also optimistic change is coming to the Selous.

“The political will from the top leadership has boosted the conservation chain. The fact that the President recognises great efforts made by our game rangers during day and night is giving us strength,” he said during an interview with this paper.

He says poaching in the Selous Game Reserve is almost contained as a result of concerted efforts between the government and other stakeholders like Tawa, which is at the forefront of the war against poaching.

He listed some of the achievements which have been recorded as a result of efforts by Tawa and other key stakeholders in fighting poaching as the formation of the National Multi-Agency Task force Team (MATT) in 2015 on intelligence and investigation. The other breakthrough is the approval of the National Anti-Poaching Strategy (2014).

The East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), of which Tanzania is a member, are also finalising their own anti-poaching strategies.

The acting Tawa boss notes however that the best measure to deal with poaching in Selous is by disbanding and bringing down all poaching syndicates in the country.

“We need to tighten laws by giving heavy punishment for the poachers, strengthening intelligence, investigation and prosecution,” he says. Other stakeholders, notably KfW, FZS and WWF, have been providing financial and technical support through which the government is undertaking the Selous Ecosystem Conservation and Development Programme (Secad), he notes.

The project, worth 18.8 million Euros, seeks to strengthen law enforcement, developing and improving infrastructure for both law enforcement and tourism and supporting local community.

“The preparation of this programme is currently in the final stages. The priorities of this programme include collecting baseline information for both elephant and rhinoceros populations which will help in the improvement of the management of the Selous Game Reserve,” he says.

The programme will also enable the preparation of a Desired State of Conservation for the Removal (DSCOR) of Selous Game Reserve from the list of World Heritage in Danger.