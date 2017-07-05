Abducted Tanzanians still in danger

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has publicized on the release of the 21 Tanzanians who were reported to be abducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 29.

According to the Head of Communication Department of the Ministry Mindi Kisiga, the Tanzania Embassy in DRC has reported the development. However the men are still stuck in the Lulimba area where they were captured, because of fear of their safety as they search their way out.

"The Embassy has communicated with the victims and currently the DRC government is working to rescue and get them out of the area where they’re in fact still in danger," she explained.

Ms Kisiga added that despite of being released the rebels can still find and use them as defense against the military police throughout rescue mission.

The rebels known as Mai-mai attacked the tracks convoy that was under the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and stole their clothes and other valuables before they released them under the condition of them leaving the lories.