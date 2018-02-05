Absence of farm tanks hurts businesses on imported fuel: MPs

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Companies licensed to import fuel into Tanzania are incurring losses due to lack of farm tanks for storing fuel, a Parliamentary Committee has said.

The Parliamentary Committee of Energy and Ministers says the government was also losing revenue on imported fuel due to the problem.

Tabling the committee's report in Parliament today (Monday, February 5, 2018), the committee chairman, Mr Deogratius Ngalawa said due to lack of farm tanks, the fuel is not offloaded from the ships in a manner that would enable the government and the importing companies earn revenues.