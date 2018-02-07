Acacia hands over Sh40m libraries to 2 schools

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Acacia North Mara Goldmine (ANMG) has handed over two libraries worth over Sh40 million to two schools in Tarime District Council.

The two libraries, equipped with furniture, learning and reference books and other learning materials, were handed over to Inchugu and JK Nyerere secondary schools.

AGMG sustainable communities manager Richard Ojendo said during the handover on Tuesday, February 6, that the aim was to support the government efforts to improve education.

“This is on top of poverty eradication projects undertaken by the company in the district. Our plan is to build two libraries annually,” he said.

He said the company’s goal of promoting agribusiness and industrialisation would succeed if the community was educated.

Tarime District Commissioner Glorious Luoga commended the company for its support, calling upon other stakeholders to join hands in tackling the shortage of libraries.

“The district is short of 25 libraries in secondary schools. We have set aside funds to build two libraries this fiscal year. We call on other education stakeholders to support us to end the problem,” he said.

Tarime has 30 secondary schools.

Mr Luoga issued a seven-day ultimatum to the district council director to ensure power is supplied to Inchugu Secondary School.

"It is shameful that the council has failed to connect the school with electricity in spite of the fact that the source is close to the school entrance. This will not cost more than Sh2 million. I want the school be connected in seven days,” he said.