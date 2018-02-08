Acacia hands over libraries worth over Sh40 million

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tarime. The Acacia North Mara Goldmine (ANMG) has handed over two libraries worth over Sh40 million to the Tarime District Council in Mara Region.

The two libraries, full equipped with furniture, learning and reference books as well as other learning materials, were handed over to Inchugu and JK Nyerere secondary schools.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Tuesday, February 6, the ANMG Sustainable Communities Manager, Mr Richard Ojendo, said the libraries constructed by the company to support the government’s initiatives to improve education in the country.

“This is on top of poverty eradication projects undertaken by the company in the district. Our plan is to build two libraries annually in order to end the shortage in the district,” he said.

He said the company expected to focus on supporting entrepreneurs in improving agricultural and industrial activities, noting that the goal would not be achieved without educating the community.

According to him, the government will only achieve its industrialization strategy by ensuring that the company produces more graduates who will employ their skills and knowledge in industrial issues instead of waiting for experts.

The Tarime District Commissioner, Mr Glorious Luoga, commended the company for its support, calling upon other stakeholders to join hands in ending the problem.

“Out of 30 secondary schools, the district has a shortage of 25 libraries. We have set aside funds to build two libraries in this fiscal year, therefore other education stakeholders are called upon to support the district to end the problem,” he said.

Mr Luoga issued a seven-day ultimatum to the district council director to ensure Inchugu Secondary School was supplied with electricity. His decision came after the students asked the government to have their school connected with power.

"It is shameful, the council has failed to connect the school with electricity in spite of the fact that the source is at the school entrance. This will not cost more than Sh2 million, I want the school to be connected in seven days,” he said.