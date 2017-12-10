Acacia urged to support local entrepreneurs

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com



Tarime. The government in Tarime District has asked Acacia North Mara Goldmine to support community groups to access lucrative and reliable markets of their produce.

Speaking at Nyamongo in the district during the closing of a meeting with the miners, the Tarime District council executive director, Mr Apoo Tindwa said the communities around the mines produce a variety of quality produce, but lack reliable markets.

Mr Tindwa said attaining an industrial economy in the area would a pipeline dream if the farmers and entrepreneurs cannot access reliable markets.

He said they were asking for the mining giants’ support because they played a big role in the formation of the groups.

"I visited different pavilions here and I saw quality products, but unluckily the entrepreneurs lack markets. I think Acacia North Mara Goldmine in finding the markets or purchase the products themselves," he said

According to Mr Tindwa, there is a need for the miners to start supporting the local entrepreneurs by purchasing their products, instead of importing items of similar quality.

“It will be useless if the company engineered the formation of the groups and then leave them without support,” he added.

Speaking on the same occasion, some local entrepreneurs echoed Mr Tindwa’s remark saying the company should stop importing products from other regions.