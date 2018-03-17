Academics outline areas to rectify to industrialise

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Academicians yesterday outlined areas that the government must rectify in order to achieve the semi-industrialised, middle income status goals.

Speaking during the dialogue on the national economy and the industrial economy organised by the Nyerere Resource Centre yesterday academicians from various institutions in the country mentioned adequate investments in key social sectors as well as creating right industrial policies and implementing them diligently and prudently as crucial for achieving the industrialisaiton dream. Prof Severine Rugumamu from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)’s Department of Economics, said the first thing to be re-looked at is the country’s econoimc direction, which is not proper.

Tanzania has been targeting to become a middle-economy status nation by 2025 but there are neither clear policies nor guidance to enable the country attain the goal.

“But the industrial policies should also be re-crafted to factor in issues like the adoption of the more advaced technologies that is currnelty available in the world,” Prof Rugumamu said.

One of the challenges that the governent faces is that the industrialisation drive is not inclusive enough and has left behind a good sectin of the population. Ms Blandina Kilama from the Policy Research for Development (Repoa) said one way of solving the problem is ensuring that public and private investments are made not only on the economic sectors but also on the key social sectors such as educaiton, health and water to ensure the availability of a skilled workfore and a strong entreprenurial base.

“To attain the industrial economy we should make sure that all social and economic aspects are combined with a proportional that include the advanced aspects of education and knowledge,” she said.