Activists: Speed up probe on missing Chadema man

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A group of political activists and human rights campaigners yesterday asked the police to speed up investigations into the mysterious disappearance of Mr Ben Saanane, a policy and research analyst with the opposition Chadema.

Mr Saanane was last seen on November 24, this year.

His whereabouts since then are not known, despite frantic efforts by his family and colleagues to look for him. His mobile phones are switched off.

In a statement, a group of young political activists and human rights campaigners, who identified themselves as belonging to the “Union of the Thinking Generation”, said they had “tried in vain” to look for the opposition official.

Mr Malisa Godlisten, the leader of the lobby group, said they reported the matter to the police on December 5, this year.

“On December 7, we also requested the police to look into Mr Saanane’s mobile records. They promised to write the mobile provider asking for the records,” he said.

“But until today (yesterday) we haven’t received the records, and we’re not getting reasonable feedback from the police to explain the delay.” Mr Godlisten said they believed Mr Saanane’s phone records could provide important detail on his whereabouts.

Last Friday, just a day after it was reported that seven bodies were retrieved from a river in Bagamoyo, Mr Godlisten said they rushed there to check if their colleague was one of them.

He also raised concerns on how the police handled investigations into the seven bodies recovered from Ruvu River in Makurunge Village, Bagamoyo District.

“They recovered the seventh body after our arrival (in Bagamoyo) and we confirmed that it wasn’t Ben. But we were shocked to learn that the other six bodies had long been buried without any DNA samples to determine their identity,” said Mr Godlisten.

He added: “The justification we got from the police is that the bodies were badly decomposed, but it’s weird that they did not find even a piece of cloth. How will the relatives of these people, who we believe are as anxious as we are, find out what happened to their loved ones?”

Ilala Regional Police Commander Salum Hamdani yesterday confirmed receiving the report, and said investigations into the whereabouts of Mr Saanane were ongoing. He urged patience from the family of the Chadema official.

“Yes, we have received the report of his disappearance, and we are looking into the matter,” he said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t located him yet. We are continuing with investigations and we will inform the public once we find him.”

Meanwhile, police in Coast Region said they are still probing the death of the seven people, believed to be aged between 25 and 35.

Last Thursday, Coast Regional Police Commander Bonaventure Mushongi told reporters that initial investigations showed that the bodies might have stayed in the water for a number of days given the conditions in which they were found.