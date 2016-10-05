Address challenges at Kihansi Basin, stakeholders told

By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mufindi. Residents and development stakeholders in the district have been urged to join forces with the National Environmental Management (Nemc) and Rufiji Basin Development Authority (Rubada) in conserving Kihansi Basin.

Kihansi Catchment Management Project (KCMP) national coordinator Amina Kibola said yesterday that there is a need for the community surrounding the basin to take keener interest in protecting its natural resources.

“We plan to educate you on conservation methods and the benefits of the basin to the nation. You are, therefore, duty-bound to protect natural resources bordering the water source,” she told the residents.

Kihansi conservation stakeholder Mohamed Mpagama said that the basin had about 909 water catchment areas.

Iringa administrative secretary Wamoja Ayubu called on residents to get away from casual burning and agricultural activities in sloppy areas so as to protect water sources.