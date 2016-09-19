Address challenges facing bodaboda riders, govt urged

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Motorcycle Taxi Operators Association claims that the government will collect a total of Sh2.3 billion per year through tax if it manages to address various challenges its members are grappling with.

Speaking at the launch of uniforms for the motorcycle operators, the associatiion’s secretary general, Mr Daud Laulian, said that they there were more than 33, 214 bodaboda operators in the city.

According to him, if the munipality improves business environment for them, it could collect millions of shillings through inspection and license fee.

“We have established that each bodaboda and bajaji operator pays Sh68, 000 and Sh78, 000,respectively per year.

He, therefore, asked the government to create a friendly environment to for the association and its members to contribute in the country’s economic growth.

He said their decision to design special uniforms for bodaboda operators stems from the fact that they want to officially join the private sector.

He said the uniforms would enable the bodaboda operators to look smart.

For his part, Dar es Salam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda said any bodaboda operator who wouldn’t wear uniforms will be liable to legal action.

“I don’t expect any bodaboda operator not to put on a uniform when ‘on duty’ because they will get them free of charge,” Mr Makonda said