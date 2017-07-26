Adhere to land rules, urges DC

By Geofrey Nyang’oro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Makete district commissioner in Njombe Region Veronica Kessy has urged residents to observe land management plans to avoid planting one type of tree only.

Ms Kessy said this during the launch of a saw mill at Tandala Village this week. The tree planting project is implemented by Utii Group in Usagatikwa, Tandala, Ihela and Ikonda villages. The Utii Group has received sawing machines from Panda Miti Kibishara Project implemented in Iringa, Ruvuma, Morogoro and Njombe regions.

“First of all, I would like to thank the governments of Finland and of Tanzania for having Panda Miti Kibiashara Project in our district. I congratulate Utii Group members for joining together and today we are launching a saw mill,” said Mr Kessy.

The head of the project, Mr Michale Hawkes, who is a Finnish national, said his team had decided to introduce the project in Makete District because the residents had volunteered to plant trees.

He said the district was the second in the country to have tree plantations and the trees covered 27,000 hectares. He, however, said tree planting was done without following best practices.

An independent adviser on forestry issues, Mr Sangito Sumari, who is working for the project, said the government of Finland, in cooperation with the government of Tanzania, had decided to implement the project and support the residents with sawing machines worth Sh30 million.

Utii Group secretary Fabian Sanga thanked both the two governments for the sawing machines, promising that they would use them effectively.