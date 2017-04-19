Advances made in controlling Neglected Tropical Diseases

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Geneva. The number of people requiring treatment for Neglected Tropical Diseases globally has decreased from 2 billion in 2010 to 1.6 billion in 2015, a new report - Uniting to Combat NTDs shows.

The report, launched today in Geneva, is detailing the progress against NTDs, citing countries and regions that are reaching control and elimination goals for specific neglected diseases.

Speaking during the launching of the report, the World Health Organisation's Director General, Dr Margret Chan, underscored the need for countries not to stop the momentum to eventually eliminate NTDs.

"Over the past 10 years, millions of people have been rescued from disability and poverty, thanks to one of the most effective global partnerships in modern public health," said Dr Chan.

Tanzania is affected by NTDs-five of the top illnesses resulting from worm infestation, mosquito bites and contamination by harmful flies, are in Tanzania.

Such diseases include River blindness, trachoma, sleeping sickness, soils transmitted worms and Leprosy.

Although nearly a billion people received NTD treatment in 2015, more funding is needed to ensure that NTD programs reach all people in communities effected, shows the new report.