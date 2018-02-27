Africa's judicial organs set for increased ties

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) will team up with the Ecowas Court of Justice in order to render justice to the continent.

"We are compelled to act accordingly since our two establishments are the most concurrent and complementary human rights courts in Africa", said the AfCHPR President Justice Sylvain Ore.

Speaking on Monday at the start of a visit to its Arusha headquarters by a high-powered delegation of the Ecowas judges, Justice Ore stressed the need for the two courts to formalize their judicial cooperation.

He said besides exchanging their experiences of law and jucidial practices of the two institutions, the week-long visit will culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two most active human rights courts in Africa.

He added he was convinced the MoU will offer new opportunities for the reinforcement of the administration of jutice at regional levels "in a continent where human rights are greatly spoken of but insufficiently protected and constantly violated".

Justice Ore further said dialogue and cooperation between the two sides was imperative " for the benefit of a just Africa and for the continent's development."

Ecowas Court President Justice Jerome Traore, who led the delegation, stressed the need for the African countries to promote the culture of human rights,saying dialogue among the judges can enhance that.

He later told reporters that unlike the African Court, the Ecowas Court of Justice does not require exhaustion of local remedies for the cases filed before it.

"We can learn from each other", he pointed out, noting that the Abuja-based Court has competence to hear individual complaints of alleged human rights violations in the region.

The Ecowas Court of Justice, which is the judicial organ of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) was founded in 1975 and charged with resolving disputes related to the bloc' treaty, protocols and conventions.

There is no domestic exhaustion of remedies requirement limiting the Court's jurisdiction, meaning individuals from the signatory states do not need to pursue national judicial remedies before bringing a claim to the Ecowas Court.

The AfCHPR, which is a judicial organ of the African Unbion, was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Its establishment in 1998 followed appending of signatures by members of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU) for its creation.

It was operationalized in 2006 when the first judges were elected. The following year (2007), it relocated to Arusha from Banjul, the Gambia.