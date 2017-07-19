Wednesday, July 19, 2017

African Peer Review Mechanism report for Tanzania launched

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) for Tanzania on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event which was held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, the Vice President said that the government has so far implemented 25 among 92 recommendations of the APRM report.

She said the report has great contributions to the country especially on improvement of service delivery and good governance. Ms Samia also gave assurance of the government's commitment on working into all remaining recommendations.

The report was released for the first time in 2012 and presented to the Heads of States summit by the former president Jakaya Kikwete in 2013.

