African leaders reaffirm commitment to industrialise continent

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

New York/Dar. African leaders and development partners on Tuesday September 26 convened in New York to reaffirm their commitment on how to industrialise Africa.

During the meeting, unemployment and poverty were high on the agenda, with statistics saying that more than 70 per cent of the labour force on the continent is unemployed or has no job security.

According to a statement released by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido) in Dar es Salaam, the unemployment and poverty situation has prompted the UN to declare 2016-2025 as the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (Idda III).

During the New York meeting, Zambia President Edgar Lungu said that it was an opportune moment for Africa to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

“Many African countries have restructured their economies and have embraced liberal economics and trade policies to support development strategies. However, these reforms come with their own challenges, including the influx of imported commodities and unfortunately closure of industries with consequential job losses,’’ he said.

Other leaders and development partners reiterated the importance of industrialisation to eradicate poverty and to ensure that Africa’s fast-growing population yields its demographic dividend.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said lack of skills was a major concern in Africa.

With an integrated industrial strategy, he said, “African states will hopefully mobilise funds, build the capacity of local employment and promote small, medium enterprises with domestic development projects.”

The African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Mr Albert Muchanga, said the Third Industrial Development Decade would help show the benefits accruing to the ordinary Africans on the ground through decent employment, and access to high-quality, safe and affordable manufactured goods that are made in Africa.

Unido which is tasked with leading the implementation of Idda III, proposed to implement its new innovative approach to bring about the necessary structural transformation.

For his part, Unido Director General LI Yong said, “It is high time to move the Idda III agenda steadily forward in order to foster inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Africa.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently adopted an ambitious ‘Industrialise Africa’ strategy, developed together with Unido and Uneca, which aims at more than doubling industrial GDP of the continent within the next decade, according to AfDB Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Mr Amadou Hott.