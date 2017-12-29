After 20yrs, Kimei set to leave CRDB

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After 20 years at the helm of the CRDB Bank, Dr Charles Kimei is bowing out.

Having joined the bank in 1998, Dr Kimei’s position as managing director of Tanzania’s largest bank expires in May 2019, and he has confirmed that he is not going to renew.

His successor must be in office by January 2019, Dr Kimei told journalists yesterday.

“I will not renew my contract when it expires in May 2019…I will be leaving a happy man after driving CRDB through various transformations during the past 20 years,” said Dr Kimei.

Going by the rules and regulations governing CRDB, Dr Kimei said, the bank’s managing director must be a Tanzanian.

“I am confident that we have enough well-qualified people within CRDB to ascend to the position, but we want to be as open as possible so that every qualified Tanzanian gets the chance to manage this entity,” said Dr Kimei.

The bank’s rules demand that the process to find the new managing director takes 18 months before official retirement of the incumbent.

“As soon as the new managing director assumes office in January 2019, I will have ample time to take him through the bank’s business before I officially retire in May (2019),” Dr Kimei told reporters.

Dr Kimei will be remembered for driving CRDB’s turnaround strategy during the past 20 years.

In 1998, CRDB had an asset size of Sh54 billion, but until the third quarter of the current calendar year, the same had reached Sh5.5 trillion.

Customers’ deposits rose from Sh40 billion in 1998 to Sh4.3 trillion while the number of branches has risen from 20 in 1998 to 262 in 2017.

In 1998, the bank registered a loss of Sh2 billion but in 2015, it registered a record profit after tax of Sh129 billion. Last year, the profit dropped to about Sh70 billion but Dr Kimei exuded confidence that this year will be a better one as market challenges that have been experienced during the past two years were diminishing.

Before joining CRDB, Dr Kimei worked with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) as director of banking supervision, director of economic, research and policy, manager in the department of economic research and policy and other various positions in the department of research.

He is currently chairman of the Tanzania Bankers Association.

He holds a PhD (Economics) from Uppsala University Sweden, Master of Arts in Economics from Stockholm School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science (Economics) from Moscow State University.

Reactions

Commenting on the new development, Prof Haji Semboja of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) hailed Dr Kimei’s decision saying it was high time he quit to let “new blood” take up the mantle.

“Having previously worked for the Bank of Tanzania, Dr Kimei entered the banking sector with enough skills and experience and insight that enabled him to turn around the loss-making bank,” Prof Semboja said.

Dr Omar Mbura, who teaches entrepreneurship and management at UDSM hailed Dr Kimei’s efforts to extend the bank’s wings outside the country.

“It’s not easy to separate CRDB’s success and Dr Kimei. He has been there for a long time and actively participated in transforming the entity into a successful bank that we see today,” Dr Mbura noted.

Dr Mbura added that the innovation and system pioneered by Dr Kimei enabled the bank to win customer’s confidence which led to its remarkable success.

Dr Mlenge Fanuel of the Ardhi University described the outgoing CRBD boss as a hard worker, innovative, skillful and patriotic.