Aga Khan University set to build two more campuses

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is preparing to build two university campuses for the Aga Khan University (AKU) in Tanzania.

This was revealed yesterday by the director of the AKDN’s Institute for Education Development (East Africa), Prof Joe Lugalla.

He was addressing a press briefing in Dar es Salaam on the Ismaili Jubilee & Carnival, which is scheduled for this Sunday.

According to Prof Lugalla, the first campus will be built in Arusha. It is estimated that construction will take six years.

“The university will offer multiple courses in such fields as science, law, journalism and others at the undergraduate, masters and doctorate degree levels. It will draw students from across East Africa,” he said.

He noted that upon completion, the campus will accommodate over 2,000 students annually while creating hundreds of jobs.

Prof Lugalla also highlighted that AKDN is currently laying the foundation for building a new Dar es Salaam campus to be located at Mawasiliano.

Currently, AKU has a campus in Upanga, which offers Master’s degree in Education. According to Prof Lugalla, the AKDN is finalising government procedures to acquire land to go ahead with the construction.

Meanwhile, the Ismaili Jubilee Parade & Carnival will be celebrated at the Diamond Jubilee Hall, and will be attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The event will be the commemoration of 60 years since His Highness the Aga Khan became Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims.