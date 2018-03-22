Aga Khan University supports continuous review of curriculum

By By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan University (AKU) has underscored the significance of a continuous review of the country’s education curriculum at all levels in order to go in line with the ongoing economic transition.

The AKU head of research Institute for Education Development in East Africa (IEDEA), Dr Jacob Ngwaru made this remark on Wednesday, March 21, during a three-day workshop in the city.

Themed "curriculum, culture and development in transitional societies", the workshop organised by the AKU, saw about 100 teachers and education stakeholders converge to discuss and make deliberations on various issues pertaining to curriculum, culture and development in context that will positively impact the region.

Speaking during the occasion, Dr Ngwaru said education should be reviewed during economic transition in order for the economy to evolve and enable graduates to meet requirements of the labour market.

"By reviewing the curriculum from time to time, the aspect of what is being taught will go hand in hand with the pace of the growing economy," he said.

Elaborating this year’s theme, Dr Ngwaru said curriculum is significant because it helps in structuring the system of education to have a linkage with the country’s economy and social life.

"The current European based curriculum is unstable… we, therefore, need to formulate one that will reflect the direction of our economy and lead our children to the success," he said.

Furthermore, Dr Ngwaru said research should be used to understand challenges facing the society so that schools and higher learning institutions design programmes that will respond to those challenges and enable the country’s economy to grow.