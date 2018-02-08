Agency comes up with strategy to safeguard rural roads

Singida. The Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) in Dodoma has made an official visit to the seven district councils of Singida Region with the aim of forming mobilisation groups to safeguard rural roads so that they could last long.

The Tarura’s Social Welfare and Environmental Unit Engineer, Dr Veronica Mirambo, made the statement on Wednesday when speaking, on different occasions, with some residents of Singida Municipality.

Dr Mirambo said further that the visit aimed at reminding executives of Tarura in the councils to make proper supervision of road funds and focus on how keep the roads passable for a long time.

“The executives are supposed to form small groups that will provide education to road users in their areas,” said Dr Mirambo.

Clarifying, she said the intention of Tarura was to provide indicative education over the safeguarding of the road infrastructure, which cost plenty of taxpayers’ money.